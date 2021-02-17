PAX Gold (PAXG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $123.49 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $123.49 million and $9.63 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,802.38 or 0.03442790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00062480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.77 or 0.00866762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006752 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00046603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.06 or 0.05002761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00015842 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 68,513 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

