Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will announce $52.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $204.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $205.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $237.65 million, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $238.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

PAYA opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Paya has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.64 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.