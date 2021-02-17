Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the January 14th total of 5,730,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Paychex stock opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.09. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

