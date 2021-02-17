Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.65% of Paycom Software worth $2,288,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $389.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.83. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.29, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.39.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

