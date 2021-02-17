Payden & Rygel Acquires Shares of 586,600 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 586,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,170,000. Citigroup makes up about 1.9% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,763,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.86.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.