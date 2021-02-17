Payden & Rygel Buys New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 234,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.92. 148,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,334. The company has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average of $84.34. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

