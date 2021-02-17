Payden & Rygel Buys New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 321,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,165,000. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.08% of Valero Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 888.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,353. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,231.26, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $84.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

