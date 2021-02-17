Payden & Rygel Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Payden & Rygel cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,555. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.09 and a 200 day moving average of $214.53. The company has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.