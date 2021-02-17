Payden & Rygel Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Payden & Rygel lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $25,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $278.51. The stock had a trading volume of 89,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.39. The stock has a market cap of $299.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

