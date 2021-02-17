Payden & Rygel Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up approximately 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.11% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $30,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,737 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after purchasing an additional 322,409 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 787,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,557,000 after buying an additional 171,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,511. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.