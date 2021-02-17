Payden & Rygel Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 219.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,631 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Payden & Rygel owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $35,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,083,000 after buying an additional 3,673,637 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,008 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,047,000 after buying an additional 1,334,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.34. 62,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,636. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.