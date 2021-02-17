Payden & Rygel Invests $19.21 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $427,825,000 after buying an additional 1,855,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,766,000 after buying an additional 989,605 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,436,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $82,000,000 after purchasing an additional 575,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.81. 71,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,178. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $224.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

