Payden & Rygel Invests $20.71 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $20,708,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 69.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,669,000 after acquiring an additional 129,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,456,000 after buying an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 348,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,371,000 after buying an additional 60,053 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 167.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 48,143 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK traded down $9.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $720.70. 5,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $729.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $651.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

