Payden & Rygel Invests $22.99 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 269,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,991,000. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.09% of Simon Property Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. BTIG Research upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

NYSE SPG traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $107.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,104. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $142.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

