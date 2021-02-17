Payden & Rygel Makes New $17.92 Million Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,919,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,902,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Linde by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,553,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,443,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,639. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

