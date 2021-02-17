Payden & Rygel Purchases 128,100 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,224,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in CVS Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 89,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.