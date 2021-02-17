Payden & Rygel Sells 158,900 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Payden & Rygel decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,900 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 36,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.10. 1,921,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,337,859. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $294.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

