Payden & Rygel Sells 6,400 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $28,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 440,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930,362. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $135.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

