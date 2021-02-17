Payden & Rygel Sells 65,900 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,900 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $19,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.82. 18,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 101.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.