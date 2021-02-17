PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Ann Sarnoff Sells 5,290 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PayPal stock traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.20. 9,863,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,385,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.39 and its 200-day moving average is $213.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

