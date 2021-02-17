PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 5.4% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $48,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,261 shares of company stock worth $8,904,524. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $9.46 on Wednesday, reaching $295.33. The stock had a trading volume of 356,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,369,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

