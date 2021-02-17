PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 229.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.4% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $12.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.60. The stock had a trading volume of 254,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,369,001. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.45. The company has a market cap of $342.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

