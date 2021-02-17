Paytomat One Day Volume Reaches $50,335.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 157.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded up 88.6% against the dollar. Paytomat has a total market cap of $284,979.86 and approximately $50,335.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paytomat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00061260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00322057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00081736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00069802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00082385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.00454184 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00172571 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

Paytomat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.