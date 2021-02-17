PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBFX stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $725.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $21.58.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The company had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 14,300 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $123,695.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $228,285 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 307,563 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 254,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.