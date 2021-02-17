PC Connection (CNXN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect PC Connection to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

