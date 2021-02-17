PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report $360.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $389.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $265.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of PDCE opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

In related news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $108,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PDC Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.