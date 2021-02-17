PDC Energy (PDCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect PDC Energy to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDC Energy stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $30.25.

In other news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCE. Truist lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

