PEAKDEFI Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $241,015.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $27.45 million and $241,015.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00839178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00027477 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00045232 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.31 or 0.04911250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00045687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00016045 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 493,741,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,870,736 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

