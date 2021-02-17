Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) (CVE:PRH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.36

Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) (CVE:PRH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 9000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$9.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75.

About Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) (CVE:PRH)

Pearl River Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of plastic products in the People's Republic of China, Australia, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, Canada.

