Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. Pearson has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

