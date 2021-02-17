PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Down 6.2%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.82. 1,179,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,192,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $144.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.22.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

In other PEDEVCO news, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $435,000.00. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $27,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 369,576 shares in the company, valued at $428,708.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 506,100 shares of company stock worth $724,408 over the last ninety days. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of PEDEVCO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

