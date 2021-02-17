Peel Hunt Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for genedrive (LON:GDR)

genedrive (LON:GDR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of GDR traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 143 ($1.87). The company had a trading volume of 2,177,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,035. The firm has a market cap of £90.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.75. genedrive has a 52-week low of GBX 7.91 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 302.60 ($3.95).

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

