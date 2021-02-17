Peercoin Hits Market Cap of $13.50 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $117,734.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peercoin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 202.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001948 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 77% against the dollar and now trades at $276.54 or 0.00528662 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,777,255 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

