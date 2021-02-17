Peerplays Price Up 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $67,088.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00320280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00082324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00070126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00082575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.42 or 0.00459107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00173509 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.