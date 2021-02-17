Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE)’s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07). 274,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 238,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £4.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21.

About Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE)

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

