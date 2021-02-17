Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 2,137 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne makes up about 1.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.16% of Bio-Techne worth $19,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $411.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.36.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,680 shares of company stock valued at $15,354,157. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

