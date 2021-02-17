Pembroke Management LTD Acquires New Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.08% of Stantec as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STN. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Stantec by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Stantec by 7.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its position in Stantec by 198.0% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 38,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Stantec by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,828,000 after acquiring an additional 202,006 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Stantec in the third quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

Shares of STN stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $39.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

