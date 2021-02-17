Pembroke Management LTD Acquires New Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 158,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.57% of EverQuote at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 92.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 48.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 431,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 139,942 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 37.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 439,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 120,435 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

In other news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $743,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,676,304.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,395 shares of company stock worth $3,231,885 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -163.25 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

