Pembroke Management LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Gentherm accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 1.19% of Gentherm worth $25,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after buying an additional 125,272 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter worth $1,571,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 997,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter worth $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THRM. Barrington Research downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

THRM opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

