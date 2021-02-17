Pembroke Management LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,311 shares during the period. WNS accounts for 2.5% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.82% of WNS worth $29,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in WNS by 1,606.0% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 110,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 104,421 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the third quarter valued at $874,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WNS by 105.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in WNS by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 107,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in WNS by 119.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

WNS stock opened at $75.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.