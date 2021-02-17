Pembroke Management LTD Buys 15,193 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Open Text were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,291,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,561,000 after buying an additional 277,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,686,000 after buying an additional 214,682 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,125,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,675,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,249,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after buying an additional 662,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Open Text by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after buying an additional 1,236,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

