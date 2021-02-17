Pembroke Management LTD Buys 2,303 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.47 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $395.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

