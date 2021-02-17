Pembroke Management LTD Buys 49,290 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,290 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.18% of Alteryx worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 68.5% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,297,000 after buying an additional 1,114,268 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 29,354.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,189 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,402,000 after purchasing an additional 294,790 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 73.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $11,355,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total transaction of $964,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $235,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,253,471 shares of company stock valued at $257,804,862. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.10. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.22, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.08.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

