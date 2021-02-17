Pembroke Management LTD Buys 78,514 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,986 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,514 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.69% of Perficient worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $63.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,484,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

