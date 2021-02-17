Pembroke Management LTD Buys New Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 260,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 1.29% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 144.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 97.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $257,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $1,796,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $348,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 47,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $2,651,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,403.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,780,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 330,685 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

CSTL opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.50 and a beta of 0.46.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

