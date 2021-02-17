Pembroke Management LTD Buys New Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 189,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.36% of Sprout Social as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 640 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,339.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,089.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,795 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,937 in the last quarter.

Shares of SPT opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.67.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

