Pembroke Management LTD Cuts Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Albany International comprises about 2.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 1.28% of Albany International worth $30,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 999.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 374,153 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,547,000 after acquiring an additional 327,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,898,000 after acquiring an additional 219,694 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Albany International by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Albany International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 86,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

AIN opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.17.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.