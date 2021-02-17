Pembroke Management LTD Cuts Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.09% of Guidewire Software worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE stock opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.