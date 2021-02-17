Pembroke Management LTD Decreases Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for about 2.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.50% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $34,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,226,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,387,000 after buying an additional 54,809 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.38.

NYSE SITE opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.