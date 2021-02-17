Pembroke Management LTD Grows Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge accounts for 2.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 3.79% of Stoneridge worth $30,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Stoneridge by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stoneridge by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 319,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $303,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $905,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

